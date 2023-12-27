Mostly dry and remaining above average to round out 2023

WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
By Darren Maier
Dec. 26, 2023
After back to back record warm days into Christmas, temperatures have been cooling today, and we look to finally dip below freezing overnight, which would be the first time since sometime last Thursday. A large upper low continues to sit and spin over the central U.S., while we remain on the fringes of this feature and a weakening surface low pressure system. Clouds continue to be widespread tonight, with even a few spots of drizzle and light snow, which will remain possible overnight. Lows will be near 30. We look to finally break this stretch of overcast and gloomy days on Wednesday as drier air begins to arrive, allowing for the return of at least partial sunshine. Winds will remain light and temperatures will top out in the upper half of the 30s.

Low pressure weakens and slowly moves away into the mid-week.
Low pressure weakens and slowly moves away into the mid-week.(weau)

Heading into Wednesday night and Thursday morning there is a small chance that a few rain and wet snow showers arrive from the east, as another spoke of energy rotates around the same low pressure system as it gradually moves away. Otherwise, at the very least, some clouds look to return. It will turn a bit more breezy on Thursday with highs nearing 40. Skies look to then clear out by later in the day and at night, heading into a sunny finish to this shortened holiday work week. Friday may also be the mildest remaining day of 2023, as temperatures top out in the low 40s. As the next cold front and upper trough drop down from Canada over the weekend, clouds will return, and also the chance for a few snow showers. At this time they look insignificant, with minimal impacts, but we will keep an eye on how things may change as we get closer. Temperatures will cool just a bit behind this latest front, dropping highs back down into the low and mid 30s for this final weekend of December. As we ring in the new year next Monday, dry weather looks to continue with highs in the 30s for the first few days of January.

