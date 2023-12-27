November local employment and unemployment data released

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Today the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of employment and unemployment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities and counties in Wisconsin for November 2023.

The nonseasonally adjusted data for Wisconsin shows:

Metropolitan Statistical Areas : Preliminary November unemployment rates went down in all 12 Wisconsin metro areas over the month; the rates went up in 11 of 12 areas over the year, with La Crosse-Onalaska unchanged.

Municipalities : Preliminary November 2023 unemployment rates went down in 32 of Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities over the month; rates for the remaining three cities were unchanged over the same time; year-over-year rates went up in 32 of the state’s 35 largest cities and went down in the remaining three cities.

Counties: Preliminary November 2023 unemployment rates went down in 50 counties, went up in 12 counties, and were unchanged in 10 Wisconsin counties over the month; year-over-year rates went down in four Wisconsin counties, remained unchanged in seven of Wisconsin’s 72 counties and went up in the remaining 61 counties.

The data included in today’s release can be found at Wisconomy.com.

