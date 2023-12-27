November local employment and unemployment data released

Now Hiring
Now Hiring(Source: MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Today the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of employment and unemployment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities and counties in Wisconsin for November 2023.

The nonseasonally adjusted data for Wisconsin shows:

  • Metropolitan Statistical Areas: Preliminary November unemployment rates went down in all 12 Wisconsin metro areas over the month; the rates went up in 11 of 12 areas over the year, with La Crosse-Onalaska unchanged.
  • Municipalities: Preliminary November 2023 unemployment rates went down in 32 of Wisconsin’s 35 largest cities over the month; rates for the remaining three cities were unchanged over the same time; year-over-year rates went up in 32 of the state’s 35 largest cities and went down in the remaining three cities.
  • Counties: Preliminary November 2023 unemployment rates went down in 50 counties, went up in 12 counties, and were unchanged in 10 Wisconsin counties over the month; year-over-year rates went down in four Wisconsin counties, remained unchanged in seven of Wisconsin’s 72 counties and went up in the remaining 61 counties.

The data included in today’s release can be found at Wisconomy.com.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart structure fire
Teen arrested following Sparta Walmart fire
Four Wisconsin Lottery players had a holly jolly holiday weekend with big ticket wins on...
Several Wisconsin retailers sell winning lottery tickets over Christmas holiday
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, another is in critical condition.
1 person dead, 1 in critical condition following Wood County crash
Lake Hallie woman arrested for attempted homicide
Lake Hallie woman arrested for attempted homicide
No one is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire County Sunday afternoon.
No one hurt in Eau Claire County fire

Latest News

Ice Warning Rusk Co Sheriff Office
Ice Warning Rusk Co Sheriff Office
Festival Foods
Festival Foods recognized as 2023 Top Disability-Friendly Employer in Wisconsin™
Mostly dry and remaining above average to round out 2023
Ambulance
Authorities, homeowners assist with water rescue in Rusk County