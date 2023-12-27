Rusk County Sheriff’s Office gives ‘thin ice warning’

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is giving a “thin ice warning.”

In a Facebook post via the Rusk County, WI Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office says, “The warm weather and rain has melted the ice on our lakes significantly! The Sheriff’s Office is recommending our community stay off the ice until colder weather arrives and more ice is made.”

