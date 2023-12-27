Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing. (Source: WHDH, POLICE AUDIO, CNN)
By Juliana Mazza, WHDH via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A pair of sheep in Boston that were supposed to be in a church’s live Nativity on Christmas Eve ended up on the lam.

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing.

On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to escape from the church.

The priest said it was a wild scene.

“The police were chasing them with I think five cruisers and some of our parishioners joined them,” Father George said.

After a wild goose chase, the animals were rescued unharmed.

Parish officials said they aren’t sure how the sheep escaped or how long they were wandering the city before being captured.

Copyright 2023 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people arrested in drug incident in Eau Claire County
Lake Hallie woman arrested for attempted homicide
Lake Hallie woman arrested for attempted homicide
No one is hurt after a house fire in Eau Claire County Sunday afternoon.
No one hurt in Eau Claire County fire
Walmart structure fire
UPDATED: Teen arrested following Sparta Walmart fire
FWFD responded to a house fire Monday morning on McCormick Avenue.
One firefighter is hurt after a structure fire

Latest News

On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to...
Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event
First Alert Forecast 12/26/2023 10 p.m.
First Alert Forecast 12/26/2023 10 p.m.
Crews Respond to Possible Explosion and Fire in Winona
Crews Respond to Possible Explosion and Fire in Winona
Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams argues a call with referee Derrick Collins (11) during...
Pistons lose NBA single-season record 27 straight games, falling to Nets 118-112