Teen charged with arson following fire at Sparta Walmart

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A teenager is charged with arson following a fire at the Walmart Supercenter in Sparta.

A criminal complaint shows 17-year-old Emma Smith is charged with arson of building, first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at approximately 10:45 a.m. Sparta officers responded to Walmart Supercenter of Sparta for a report of a fire inside the building. Sparta Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

The complaint says a person of interest was identified, and Smith was interviewed and confessed to starting the fire.

According to the complaint, Smith told authorities she was there to get oatmeal and mayonnaise. Authorities believed she was truthful about this as she was seen with both products in the store before she left. Smith told authorities she used a lighter to start a green leaf from one of the fake plants. Smith said she did not have a reason. She is on medications and said she did not take them that day. Smith said she had reached into her pocket to call her mom, and felt the lighter in her pocket. Smith said when she felt the lighter, she had an impulse to take it out. Smith said she did not mean to start a fire and it burned way faster than she thought it would.

The initial estimate was approximately $7.6 million in damages, the complaint says.

Court records show a $5,000 cash bond is set for Smith, and a court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.