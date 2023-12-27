Tips for keeping pets safe during New Year’s celebrations

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Although Christmas just wrapped up, New Year’s celebrations are coming up and can create stressful or even dangerous situations for pets.

While people are busy raising a toast on New Year’s Eve pets may be busy finding holiday treats. The Executive Director of the Eau Claire County Humane Association, Shelley Janke, said there are some things to keep in mind when it comes to celebrating. People may want to prepare to pack up food when they are done eating to keep pets from eating something that could make them sick. Additionally, she said inviting over guests can be stressful for pets. She advises people to set aside a room for their pets away from the celebration. When it comes to holiday celebrations there’s one issue she said ECCHA hears about the most.

“The biggest calls that we get is that their pets went missing,” Janke said. “You know, a door was left open and their pets went out and now they’ve lost their pets. So, I really like to tell people because it’s the new year, this is a great time to make sure your pets have identification.”

She said people can provide identification for their pets by getting them microchipped, or by going to a pet store to get an identification tag made.

For information about microchipping resources available at ECCHA click here.

