50 years of the endangered species act

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you have ever been at the Irvine Park Zoo you have probably seen the lemurs and Bengal tigers.

They are a couple of the species that are considered under the Endangered Species Act, with many other species in far worse condition.

Thursday marks 50 years since the signing of the bill that has protected many species of animals facing extinction in the U.S.

Cynthia Valentino, who is the head zoo keeper at Irvine Park Zoo, said the animals are cared for in many ways.

There is a specialized diet prepared by staff and veterinarians that work with them, with more attention to what the lemurs and Bengal tigers consume.

Valentino said that Zoos play a critical role in helping preserve the wildlife.

They do so with special breeding protocols to increase genetic variations and releasing some of the animals in the wild to help the population.

Zoos are also good at helping spread information and awareness she said.

“A lot of people don’t get to see these animals, so they come to a zoo. They look at the animals and they say, That’s really awesome. It’s really horrible that they’re in danger, that the population is still declining. I want to grow up and I want to do something about it,” said Valentino.0

She is also happy to be a part of these efforts.

“I wouldn’t be able to see some of the animals that I’ve seen today if the Endangered Species Act wasn’t put into place. So the fact that, you know, we looked and said, okay, we have a problem, let’s try to fix it. And it’s even better when you can see animals come off the Endangered Species Act because they have recovered a sizable enough population,” said Valentino.

She also points out that the bald eagle was considered endangered but are not longer even considered threatened because of the Endangered Species Act.

Valentino said the zoo will be getting a bald eagle in the near future.

