Chippewa County DA investigation into Sheriff Hakes

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Newly released documents from the DA about Hakes’ 2020 resignation from the Chetek Police Department raise concerns about his credibility.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell raised concerns about the credibility of Hakes’ future testimony as a witness in court following a Brady/Giglio issue involving Hakes when he was a police officer with the Chetek Police Department.

The Brady rule requires the State to disclose evidence that shows that a defendant did not do a crime, someone else may have committed the crime, and/or mitigates a defendant’s liability or range of punishment in a crime.

The Giglio rule extended the Brady rule to include impeachment evidence, meaning that any information in the State’s possession that the defense could use to impeach a witness’s credibility must be disclosed by the prosecution.

These rulings mean that the details about Hakes resignation from the Chetek PD must be released in any case that Hakes participates in and can be used against him to call into question his credibility. Newell went on to say that the only way to avoid this is for Hakes to not actively be involved in investigations or the handling of physical evidence.

“It is very important that the District Attorney’s Office not risk losing the public’s confidence in the criminal justice system,” Newell said in the release of the information surrounding Hakes’ resignation from the Chetek PD.

The incident in question happened on May 9, 2020, when Hakes made statements to a domestic abuse victim that could be interpreted as admitting that he and other officers were deleting body cam footage.

In his response to the accusation, Hakes claimed he said these things to gain the trust of the victim because she “had life-or-death concerns over remaining anonymous.” He said that he “did a poor job of articulating what would happen to the body camera footage that was being recorded.” He went on to say that it was never his intention to imply that he could delete body cam footage.

He said, “Admittedly, I did a poor job of articulating state statutes, and I wish I had chosen my words more carefully. Domestic violence situations are serious and often complex. I made these comments off-the-cuff in an attempt to ease the victim’s fears and to protect her safety.”

In Hakes’ response to the accusation, he said, “There is also speculation that I was told to resign my position or be terminated by the City of Chetek. That is inaccurate. What is accurate is that if I would have stayed, this matter may have been subject to further review.”

He went on to say that in doing so, the graphic details of the domestic abuse incident would come out, which would go against the victim’s wishes. He said that for these reasons, as well as personal reasons, he chose to leave the City of Chetek and did so in good standing, continuing to support them any time the need arises.

During the investigation, DA Newell reached out to Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright about whether a formal disclosure about the issue was prepared. DA Wright said he did not prepare a formal disclosure, instead leaving it up to individual attorneys in the office to provide notice in any cases Hakes was involved in.

Wright also said that he did not believe that Hakes was attempting to falsify anything and that Hakes included the entire audio and video from his body camera. He supported Hakes statement that he was attempting to gain the trust of a domestic abuse victim so that he could make an arrest.

DA Newell said that in a phone call on October 5, 2023, with Chetek Chief of Police Ron Ambrozaitis, he confirmed that Hakes was given the choice to resign or be investigated as a result of his statements. Newell said that Ambrozaitis went on to say that he supports Hakes and doesn’t believe that he was talking about the destruction of evidence.

Assistant District Attorney Julie Matucheski raised concerns about the ongoing and future credibility of Hakes when she was a prosecutor in Barron County.

According to an email Matucheski sent to Attorney Jill Pedigo Hall, she reported her concerns to District Attorney Brian Wright because she felt that she “would never be able to trust the accuracy of Hakes’ reports or his testimony.” She went on to say that she did not believe she “would be able to prove any case investigated by him by proof beyond a reasonable doubt given these credibility concerns.”

Documents released to WEAU are available to read in full below.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.