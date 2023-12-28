Driver in custody following pursuit on I-94 in Dunn County

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A driver is in custody following a pursuit on I-94 in Dunn County.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Northwest Region, Eau Claire Post, it received information from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department regarding a carjacking that occurred in St. Paul, Minn.

The release says a State Trooper found the vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 near milepost 39 in Dunn County. The Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in which the vehicle fled, resulting in a pursuit.

The vehicle exited the Interstate east of Menomonie, but eventually continued eastbound on I-94, according to the release.

The vehicle was stopped near milepost 59 in Eau Claire County.

The driver was taken to the Dunn County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Smith
Teen charged with arson following fire at Sparta Walmart
Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
Board of Regents votes to terminate UW-L chancellor
Walmart structure fire
Teen arrested following Sparta Walmart fire
Alaska State Troopers in a Tuesday morning dispatch identified a missing woman who fell under...
‘She died a hero’: Search underway for woman who fell under ice while trying to save dog
Sheriff Hakes
Chippewa County DA investigation into Sheriff Hakes

Latest News

FILE - This March 19, 2008 file photo shows Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl speaking at a news...
Sen. Johnson’s Statement on the Passing of Herb Kohl
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl is acknowledged by fans during the first half of an NBA...
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl
AG Chat with Bob Bosold Dec. 28th
Milder weather continues as we head through the final days of 2023