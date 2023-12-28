Driver in custody following pursuit on I-94 in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A driver is in custody following a pursuit on I-94 in Dunn County.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Northwest Region, Eau Claire Post, it received information from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department regarding a carjacking that occurred in St. Paul, Minn.

The release says a State Trooper found the vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 near milepost 39 in Dunn County. The Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in which the vehicle fled, resulting in a pursuit.

The vehicle exited the Interstate east of Menomonie, but eventually continued eastbound on I-94, according to the release.

The vehicle was stopped near milepost 59 in Eau Claire County.

The driver was taken to the Dunn County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.