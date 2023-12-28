Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department provides camping, reservation information for 2024

Eau Claire County emblem
Eau Claire County emblem(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department is providing information regarding camping and shelter reservations for the 2024 Season.

According to an Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department press release, all Eau Claire County campgrounds and park shelters for the 2024 season will be available to reserve starting Jan. 1.

All Coon Fork sites will be reservable, the press release says.

Reservations are available to be made online, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Smith
Teen charged with arson following fire at Sparta Walmart
Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
Board of Regents votes to terminate UW-L chancellor
Sheriff Hakes
Chippewa County DA investigation into Sheriff Hakes
Walmart structure fire
Teen arrested following Sparta Walmart fire
Police Lights Generic
Driver accused of 5th OWI offense, arrested in St. Croix County

Latest News

Pablo Center announces Taylor Swift-themed event
Pablo Center announces Taylor Swift-themed event
Interview: Chippewa Valley Match Games
Interview: Chippewa Valley Match Games
Gundersen Health System
Gundersen Health System announces top girls’ and boys’ names for 2023
Driver arrested after carjacking and chase
Driver arrested after carjacking and chase