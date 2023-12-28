Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department provides camping, reservation information for 2024

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department is providing information regarding camping and shelter reservations for the 2024 Season.

According to an Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department press release, all Eau Claire County campgrounds and park shelters for the 2024 season will be available to reserve starting Jan. 1.

All Coon Fork sites will be reservable, the press release says.

Reservations are available to be made online, HERE.

