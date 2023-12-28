ECASD moving forward with operational referendum

(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Last year, voters approved the Eau Claire Area School District’s nearly $990 million capital referendum. Now, the school board is looking to ask voters for support again.

On December 18, the school board voted to move forward with an operational referendum for the November election. Operational referendums are different from capital referendums for the November election. Operational referendums are different from capital referendums and are used directly to help districts function. As of right now, an amount for the district has not been decided.

The district has to have the referendum question finalized by August, but school board president Dr. Tim Nordin said the board is aiming to have it completed before the end of the school year. Throughout the COVID pandemic, additional federal funding was given to schools. Those positions include mental health support staff for students like school psychologists and social workers.

“Now, when we’re recognizing how important student mental health is from the impacts of the pandemic and even just in regular life, we’re finding that we’re able to meet the recommended amount of those support staff and workers in order to keep our students healthy emotionally and mentally,” Nordin said.

Other school districts in the area are also looking at operational referendums. Last week, Jeff Holmes with the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District proposed an operational referendum to the board for the April election. In February, The School District of the Menomonie Area is holding an operational referendum as well.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

