ECPD shares New Year’s Eve safety tips

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In just a few days, people across the world will say goodbye to 2023 and celebrate the start of a new year. New Year’s Eve is often a busy night and in Eau Claire, law enforcement are sharing some tips on how to stay safe while still having fun.

Ben Hundt, the public information officer for the Eau Claire Police Department, said the call volume often increases on the holiday. He said the amount of law enforcement patrolling also gets higher.

“A lot of the things we get called about is traffice complaints for peopel that are potentially intoxicated,” Hundt said. “Then, just kind of public good order things like potentially fireworks or loud and disorderly parties. Again, we want to make sure we can support the community to have a fun weekend but we have to make sure that it’s safe.”

Hundt recommended planning ahead this weekend with a designated driver, a rideshare service, or staying with friends to avoid unsafe driving.

