Former North Carolina lawyer sentenced for Wisconsin political scam

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - A lawyer from North Carolina was sentenced Thursday on charges connected to a scheme that used a prominent Wisconsin political figure in a fundraising scam.

Nathanael Pendley received a sentence of 60 days’ imprisonment for conspiring to commit mail fraud and lying to the Federal Election Commission. Pendley’s term of imprisonment will be followed by two years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad.

Pendley and his co-conspirator Jack Daly are also jointly responsible for paying $69,978.37 in restitution to their victims.

According to a news release from Haanstad’s office, Pendley and Daly—both lawyers—operated a political action committee (the “Draft PAC”) that solicited donations by promising donors their money would be used to convince David Clarke, Jr., the former Sheriff of Milwaukee County, to campaign for a seat in the United States Senate in 2018.

The PAC raised more than $1.6 million. Authorities said that most of this money was spent on additional fundraising that benefitted Daly and Pendley, not genuine efforts to convince Clarke to run for office.

Haanstad’s office cites court documents in the case, which indicate that in their solicitations to small-dollar donors, Daly and Pendley falsely suggested that Clarke was still likely to run for the Senate, even after Clarke’s explicit public statement to the contrary. In communications with Clarke and the FEC, Daly and Pendley also falsely represented that Daly was no longer responsible for the Draft PAC’s operation.

According to court records, Pendley targeted vulnerable victims, including a woman with Alzheimer’s and elderly veterans. One 96-year-old victim, who “lived alone on a very limited income,” noted that Daly and Pendley were “con artists” who “should be punished” because “they scammed many working people,” instead of “using their education to help” others.

When imposing the sentence, U.S. District Judge J.P. Stadtmueller noted that the Court’s sentence was designed to send a “message” to other individuals who might seek to commit fraud under the guise of political fundraising. Judge Stadtmueller had sentenced Daly to four months’ imprisonment on December 15.

Both Daly and Pendley pleaded guilty to charges earlier this summer.

