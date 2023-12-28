Gundersen Health System announces top girls’ and boys’ names for 2023

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Olivia and Hudson are the top girls’ and boys’ names for babies born this year at Gundersen Health System, the Health System announced.

According to a press release from Gundersen Health System, rounding out the top five for the girls at Gundersen are Lainey, Nora, Adaline and Charlotte. For the boys, it’s Henry, Jackson, Liam and Theodore.

Gundersen Health System also reports nearly 52 percent of babies born were boys, one set of triplets, and 37 sets of twins.

