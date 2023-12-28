Gundersen Health System announces top girls’ and boys’ names for 2023

Gundersen Health System
Gundersen Health System(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Olivia and Hudson are the top girls’ and boys’ names for babies born this year at Gundersen Health System, the Health System announced.

According to a press release from Gundersen Health System, rounding out the top five for the girls at Gundersen are Lainey, Nora, Adaline and Charlotte. For the boys, it’s Henry, Jackson, Liam and Theodore.

Gundersen Health System also reports nearly 52 percent of babies born were boys, one set of triplets, and 37 sets of twins.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Smith
Teen charged with arson following fire at Sparta Walmart
Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
Board of Regents votes to terminate UW-L chancellor
Sheriff Hakes
Chippewa County DA investigation into Sheriff Hakes
Walmart structure fire
Teen arrested following Sparta Walmart fire
Police Lights Generic
Driver accused of 5th OWI offense, arrested in St. Croix County

Latest News

Interview: Chippewa Valley Match Games
Interview: Chippewa Valley Match Games
Driver arrested after carjacking and chase
Driver arrested after carjacking and chase
Joe Gow
Wisconsin university chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn videos
Milder weather continues as we head through the final days of 2023