EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A premier bowling tournament in the Midwest is coming to Eau Claire once again.

The annual Chippewa Valley Match Games tournament is January 6 and 7, 2024 at Wagner’s Lanes in Eau Claire.

Shifts are 9:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. with finals beginning Sunday at 9 a.m.

You can register with Pat Burkart at 715-379-1640 or with Denny at 715-864-7370 or denburk@sbcglobal.net

