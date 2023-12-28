Joe Gow says he was fired as UW-La Crosse Chancellor for pornographic content

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow says he was fired from his role after the UW Board of Regents learned he and his wife produced and appeared in pornographic videos.

Gow and his wife star in a Youtube channel called “Sexy Healthy Cooking” in which the couple cooks meals with adult film actors.

In response, former Chancellor Gow said, “My wife and I live in a country where we have a first amendment. We’re dealing with consensual adult sexuality. The regents are overreacting. They’re certainly not adhering to their own commitment to free speech or the first amendment.”

They also have a page with the same name on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which the description states “Passionate plant-powered couple cooking, conversing, and shooting with top adult video stars. Visit our Loyalfans and Onlyfans sites for fully explicit scenes!”

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman and Regent President Karen Walsh issued statements saying the regents had learned of specific conduct by Gow that subjected the university to “significant reputational harm.”

Rothman called Gow’s actions “abhorrent”, while Walsh said “we are alarmed, and disgusted, by his actions.”

Gow also took heavy criticism in 2018 for inviting adult film actor Nina Hartley, who has appeared on the cooking show as well, to speak at UW-La Crosse about free speech and adult films.

As a tenured faculty member, Gow has been placed on paid administrative leave, but Rothman says a complaint has been filed asking that his tenured status be reviewed.

An outside law firm will also be investigating the matter.

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued a statement on Gow’s firing, saying in part, quote: “While the dismissal of Joe Gow as the UW-La Crosse chancellor is surprising for many, any actions related to the removal should not detract from the extraordinary and ongoing accomplishments of this amazing university and the faculty and staff who continue to prioritize student success above all else.”

UW-La Crosse Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Betsy Morgan has been named interim Chancellor.

