Mayor Reynolds issues statement on termination of UWL Chancellor Joe Gow

By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST
LA CROSSE, Wis. (NEWS RELEASE) - Mayor Reynolds issued a statement today on the termination of UWL Chancellor Joe Gow for appearing in and producing porn videos.

“While the dismissal of Joe Gow as the UW-La Crosse chancellor is surprising for many, any actions related to the removal should not detract from the extraordinary and ongoing accomplishments of this amazing university and the faculty and staff who continue to prioritize student success above all else,” Reynolds said.

“UW-La Crosse remains an elite higher education institution, ranking consistently at the highest levels for academics, value, and campus environment, among many other measures. UW-La Crosse is a strong and healthy institution that will continue to provide an outstanding education to students from all over the world. I have complete faith in the leadership of Interim Chancellor Betsy Morgan to help guide UW-La Crosse through this transitional period.”

He went on to say, “I am a proud UWL alum and will continue to loudly champion the virtues of the university and the exceptional educational opportunities that await all those who attend there. The City of La Crosse supports its UW campus and looks forward to our mutually successful future together.”

