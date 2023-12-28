One person arrested for possession of child pornography

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - They were arrested following an investigation into a cyber tip received by the sheriff’s office.

According to a release from the Trempeleau County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 27 at about 7:30 a.m., 22-year-old Clayton Solberg was taken into custody for possessing child pornography.

The sheriff’s office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It, along with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, executed a search warrant at 20393 W. Gale Ave. in Galesville, Wis.

Following the investigation, Solberg was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.