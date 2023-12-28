Pablo Center announces Taylor Swift-themed event

... Ready for It?
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Swifties will want to leave a Blank Space on their calendars for this one.

Fans will have a chance to come together and shake it off at the Pablo Center’s Shake It Off: A Taylor Swift-Inspired Dance Party on Jan. 27 at 8:00 p.m.

According to a news release from the Pablo Center at the Confluence, the 18+ event will feature Taylor Swift hits, a dance floor, themed decor and photo booths, signature cocktails, stylists from Urban Style and VIP packages with Swiftie swag.

