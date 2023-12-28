Sen. Johnson’s Statement on the Passing of Herb Kohl

By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (STATE SENATOR LATONYA JOHNSON PRESS RELEASE) - Herb Kohl, an influential figure in Wisconsin whose legacy in politics, business, and sports spans decades, passed away on December 27 at the age of 88. Senator LaTonya Johnson released the following statement regarding the former US Senator’s passing:

“The loved ones of Herb Kohl are in my thoughts and prayers. Herb Kohl was not only an established businessman but a dedicated public servant who was widely supported by people across Wisconsin. A lifelong Wisconsinite, he was a household name and beloved by people across the state. Milwaukee was proud to have him choose our city as his home.”

“His involvement with the Milwaukee Bucks, including setting up the long-term success of a new facility, encapsulated what he was known for and what he was best at, which was caring for his community in any way possible.”

“Wisconsin has long been a place where we take care of each other and look out for our neighbors, and nobody embodied those values more than Herb Kohl. His philanthropy, dedication to Wisconsin, and immense kindness will not be forgotten.”

