Sheriff Hakes responds to Chippewa County DA’s memo

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sheriff Travis Hakes responds to a recent memo released by Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell.

In the memo released to WEAU, DA Newell said he is concerned about the circumstances surrounding the resignation of Hakes from the Chetek Police Department.

WEAU reached out to Sheriff Hakes for comment and responded with the following:

“As the Sheriff it is my responsibility to have command over large scenes, not to be a lead investigator or evidence technician. Albeit, I have successfully done both, my responsibility now is to supervise the individuals who handle those tasks. Since I took Office, for the most part those tasks have and will continue to be delegated to other staff within our ranks,” said Sheriff Hakes.

When asked what he wanted to say to the people of Chippewa County regarding the questioning of his credibility:

“I think I have shown through my public comments that Hall’s report was inaccurate and biased and that in this incident I advocated for a victim of domestic violence. I am confident that the people of Chippewa County will see through these attacks and that I will earn their trust going forward,” said Hakes.

When asked if there are any other past cases he is concerned would resurface and further call his credibility into question, he answered: “Absolutely not.”

He also said in regards to Chetek Police Chief Ambrozaitis supporting him “100%” and Barron County DA Brian Wright saying he does not believe Hakes meant to cause a Brady/Giglio issue with his reported remarks that suggested evidence tampering, he said:

“In this case, as with all cases I’ve participated in, I have sought to be honest, thorough, and victim-focused. Abrozaitis’ and Wright’s supportive comments are a testament to that. I left the Chetek Police Department in good standing and continue to have a positive working relationship with the department, supporting them any time the need arises.”

DA Newell suggests that Sheriff Hakes not be involved in cases or handling of physical evidence. This is because of a case back in 2020 when then Officer Hakes took a domestic incident call, and reportedly suggested to the victim that body cam footage could be deleted or go missing. DA Wright said those reported comments were “off the cuff” and an attempt to gain the trust of the victim.

DA Newell said this opens Sheriff Hakes up to questioning of his credibility by defense attorneys. While he cannot bar Sheriff Hakes from testifying in court as a witness to cases, he will release the details surrounding the Sheriff’s resignation from the Chetek Police Department per Brady/Giglio disclosure obligations. He recommends to avoid that for the sake of keeping public trust in the criminal justice system.

