This December is the warmest on record for the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It has been remarkably warm in Western Wisconsin this December, even breaking records in the weather department.

Even taking a look outside, the grass has greened up from recent rain and the roadways have been clear of ice.

This is a noticeable difference from 2022 when the Chippewa Valley saw an abundance of snow and ice.

According to 13 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Dandrea, this December is the warmest on record.

As of Wednesday, the month beats out the previous warmest December by 3 degrees.

It could stay that way too with more above-average temperatures in the forecast, barring any unexpected deep freezes Mike said.

Another thing to point out is the amount of snow.

“We’ve had pretty much on par with where we should be as far as moisture is concerned. A lot of it came as rain on the Christmas weekend, of course, but we’ve gotten only just north of two inches of snow in December and 2.1 to be exact. And that’s actually what we got on Halloween, too,” said Dandrea.

For comparison, Mike said there is typically around 10 inches of snow by this time of year.

“And one more interesting factoid is that in December, it doesn’t look like this will be the case at all. But we have not dipped into the single digits once this month. The coldest we’ve got is 11 degrees, so that we’ve had some very, very warm mornings,” said Dandrea.

For anyone wondering if there is a balancing act with the weather, Mike said it does not work that way.

The temperatures will not plummet simply because it has been warm. That will have to be seen when we get into the January and February months.

