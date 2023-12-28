Worker crushed to death by trailer that collapsed on him

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
By WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WCVB) - A worker was killed Wednesday morning when a 90,000-pound trailer collapsed and fell onto him.

It happened at a business in the Massachusetts town of Westborough, about 35 miles west of Boston.

The city’s fire chief says two workers were working on the 53-foot-long trailer portion of a tractor-trailer.

The male victim was underneath working on its landing gear when the accident happened.

Fire officials say the weight of the trailer, including its cargo contents of water bottles, was about 90,000 pounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has joined the investigation into what happened.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart structure fire
Teen arrested following Sparta Walmart fire
Emma Smith
Teen charged with arson following fire at Sparta Walmart
Four Wisconsin Lottery players had a holly jolly holiday weekend with big ticket wins on...
Several Wisconsin retailers sell winning lottery tickets over Christmas holiday
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, another is in critical condition.
1 person dead, 1 in critical condition following Wood County crash
Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
Board of Regents votes to terminate UW chancellor

Latest News

Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Bird strike forces Southwest plane to make emergency landing
Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Bird strike forces emergency plane landing
ECA Stars
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, December 27th
SportScene 13 Wednesday
SportScene 13 Wednesday