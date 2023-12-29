Ambulance hit by vehicle in Bloomer

BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday morning Bloomer EMS responded to a vehicle crash on Highway 53, according to a Facebook post via the Bloomer Ambulance and First Responders Facebook page.

The Facebook post says while on scene providing care to a patient, a vehicle lost control due to slippery road conditions and hit the ambulance.

According to the Facebook post, the ambulance was occupied by one EMT and a patient. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The ambulance was damaged enough that it will be taken out of service, the Facebook post says.

