Driver arrested following chase in Monroe County

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A driver is in custody following a chase in Monroe County.

According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 29, 2023, at approximately 1:56 a.m. authorities attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations on Highway 16 near Hammer Road, west of Sparta.

The press release says the vehicle fled at speeds over 100 miles-per-hour and led law enforcement on a 3.29-mile chase. The chase started on Hammer Road and stopped at 1:59 a.m. on County Highway BC, north of Highway 16.

According to the press release, authorities began searching for the vehicle. At 2:10 a.m., authorities found the vehicle on County Highway BC near Garden Avenue. Authorities initiated a second traffic stop and the vehicle pulled over.

The driver, identified as 39-year-old Steven Pierce of Tomah, was arrested on the suspicion of operating while intoxicated 4th offense, fleeing/eluding an officer, and reckless driving endangering safety.

Pierce is being held at the Monroe County Jail.

