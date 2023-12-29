Dunn County daycare worker charged with possession of child pornography

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Dunn County daycare worker is charged with possession of child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows 33-year-old Shelly Horn of Colfax, Wis. is facing two charges of possession of child pornography.

According to the complaint, authorities received a Cybertip regarding two videos and two photos of suspected child pornography, associated with a Snapchat account.

Information learned in the investigation led authorities to connect the Snapchat account with Horn.

The complaint says in an interview with authorities, Horn denied having knowledge about the child pornography multiple times. Authorities then searched Horn’s phone and found what they believe to be the same images associated with the Cybertip.

According to the complaint, Horn is employed by WEAP (Wisconsin Early Autism Project) and currently works at Stout Daycare. She estimated she has worked in the position for the last 3-4 years.

Court records show a court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2024.

