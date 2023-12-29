Gas prices predicted to remain relatively low in 2024

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It has been a good few months for drivers recently as gas prices remain relatively lower than years past.

Sandy O’Connell owns the Avalon European on Water Street in Eau Claire, and knows the pains of paying for gas all too well.

She has navigated the ups and downs of prices at the pump for decades and said filling up her work vehicles can be pricey.

“During the holiday, it goes up so it can be anywhere from $300 to $500. Normal month, anywhere from $200 to $300. We also travel all over. So we’re going to Durand, we go to Elk Mound, Fall Creek, so we travel quite a distance,” said O’Connell.

Thankfully the gas prices have been lower this year. Even staying below the $3 line for some time in out area.

The prices predicted for 2024 could also mean good news for O’Connell’s bottom line.

“GasBuddy is anticipating that the yearly average for Wisconsin will be somewhere in the ballpark of $3.12 to $3.44 a gallon. Obviously, that’s higher than prices are today,” said Patrick De Haan. “And we are expecting that prices will start to go up, but that’s going to be cheaper than what we saw with average prices this year.”

O’Connell has 3 vehicles for her employees to use to make deliveries. She also reimburses the drivers if they use their own vehicles.

“I do a lot of, like Mondovi, Durand, Chippewa Falls. I think the farthest I’ve ever had to go on was Baldwin. I’d say probably like 10-20 deliveries a week,” said Grant Quigley. He is one of O’Connell’s employees. The distance he and other coworkers drive means filling up the tank several times.

“It adds up fast. You have to budget. Yeah, you can’t predict,” said O’Connell.

Even though prices will not drop dramatically, every little bit can help small businesses like O’Connell’s.

“2024 is going to feel very similar to what we saw in 2023, but it’s not going to be quite as bad,” said De Haan.

De Haan also said that while he is confident about the predictions, he wants to remind everyone that things could change.

These predictions took everything from crude oil production, war and even the presidential election into consideration.

De Haan said it would take a large scale event like a pandemic to significantly change things for gas prices.

