HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital announces top baby names of 2023

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is announcing its top three most popular baby boy and baby girl names of 2023.

Henry and Zoe/Zoey take the cake.

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital reports in a press release for the boys, Henry takes first place, Mateo takes second place and Liam takes third place. For the girls, Zoe/Zoey takes first place, Willow takes second place, and Nora takes third place.

These names are among the 817 babies delivered at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center since Jan. 1, 2023, according to the press release.

“It is so joyful and rewarding to welcome these little ones into the world and be part of their first hours and days,” Michelle Willcutt, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center Manager, said. “And it’s always fun to hear what names parents choose. Sometimes it’s a very traditional name and sometimes it’s a name I’ve never heard before but is perfect for their family.”

