Mayo announces top baby names of 2023

(WEAU)
By Heather Knox
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Olivia and Oliver topped their respective lists for most popular baby names in the Mayo Clinic Health System for 2023.

The most popular girl names for babies born at the Mayo this past year include Olivia, Lainey and Amelia tied for first; Nora and Kinsley in second; Lily and Ava tied for third; and Natalie and Ellie coming in at fourth most popular.

Oliver was the most popular boy name in 2023 at Mayo, with Weston coming in second. Bennett, Lincoln and Walker tied for third most popular.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire welcomed 1,090 babies in 2023, with 549 girls and 541 boys.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Smith
Teen charged with arson following fire at Sparta Walmart
Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
Board of Regents votes to terminate UW-L chancellor
Sheriff Hakes
Chippewa County DA investigation into Sheriff Hakes
Police Lights Generic
Driver in custody following pursuit on I-94 in Dunn County
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital announces top baby names of 2023
Temperatures remain above average through the holiday weekend with a chance for light snow
Police Lights Generic
Dunn County daycare worker charged with possession of child pornography
Ambulance hit by vehicle
Ambulance hit by vehicle in Bloomer