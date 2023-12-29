Mayo announces top baby names of 2023

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Olivia and Oliver topped their respective lists for most popular baby names in the Mayo Clinic Health System for 2023.

The most popular girl names for babies born at the Mayo this past year include Olivia, Lainey and Amelia tied for first; Nora and Kinsley in second; Lily and Ava tied for third; and Natalie and Ellie coming in at fourth most popular.

Oliver was the most popular boy name in 2023 at Mayo, with Weston coming in second. Bennett, Lincoln and Walker tied for third most popular.

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire welcomed 1,090 babies in 2023, with 549 girls and 541 boys.

