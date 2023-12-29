Person dies in Sparta fire

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A person died in a silage fire in Sparta on Friday.

According to a news release, on Dec. 29 at 1:00 p.m., the Sparta Area Fire Protection District was dispatched to a reported fire at 7407 County Highway Q.

The initial report was that a silage was on fire and a person was severely burned.

The injured person died at the scene.

The fire is under investigation at this time and no names are being released. We will update with more information as it becomes available.

The fire was extinguished and the scene was cleared at 2:45 p.m.

