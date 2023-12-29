SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 28th

By Philip Choroser
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Holiday tournaments packed the prep sports schedule in the Chippewa Valley Thursday.

In prep boys basketball, Eau Claire Memorial hosted Madison Memorial and McDonell squared off with Ladysmith.

In girls hoops, Menomonie battled Baldwin-Woodville, Eau Claire Memorial dominated D.C. Everest, McDonell took down St. Croix Central, and Elk Mound prevailed over Altoona in overtime.

On the ice, the ECA Stars fell to the Bay Area Ice Bears in the final of the WIPH Girl’s Holiday Classic.

