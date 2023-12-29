Temperatures remain above average through the holiday weekend with a chance for light snow

WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
By Derrek Dalman
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloud cover was dominant throughout the day, keeping temperatures confined to the 30s across Western Wisconsin. While the clouds remain in place this evening, skies are expected to clear out tonight as a large upper low to our south finally slides further east with an upper-level ridge building in overhead. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-20s. This final week of 2023 will wrap up with beautiful weather as sunshine prevails under the ridge with a plume of mild air working into the region. Our average highs this time of year are in the mid to upper 20s, and most places will see readings into the 40s!

A sunny and mild end to the week as high pressure takes hold
A sunny and mild end to the week as high pressure takes hold(WEAU)

New Year’s Weekend will bring the return of gloomy weather as we watch a clipper-type low pressure system and associated cold front work through Wisconsin to the southeast on Saturday. A few flurries will be possible during the day under cloudy skies before an upper shortwave trough moves in at night with better chances for light snow. Most places can expect a half inch or less of accumulation, but locations north and east of Eau Claire may see up to inch of snow by Sunday morning. Besides some flurries, New Year’s Eve will dry out under mostly cloudy skies as high pressure builds into the Great Plains. Winds will become breezy from the north-northwest in front of the high with temperatures running colder but still above normal in the low to mid-30s over the holiday weekend. 2024 and January will be welcomed with plenty of sunshine on Monday as a ridge of high pressure dominates. The new year will start off above normal with highs around freezing. By Tuesday, a cold front will be approaching from the northwest with temperatures rising into the mid-30s under partly sunny skies. Our weather will stay unchanged through mid-week, though temperatures will be slightly cooler near 30.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emma Smith
Teen charged with arson following fire at Sparta Walmart
Former UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow
Board of Regents votes to terminate UW-L chancellor
Sheriff Hakes
Chippewa County DA investigation into Sheriff Hakes
Walmart structure fire
Teen arrested following Sparta Walmart fire
Police Lights Generic
Driver accused of 5th OWI offense, arrested in St. Croix County

Latest News

13 First Alert Weather: Milder weather continues as we head through the final days of 2023...
13 First Alert Weather: Milder weather continues as we head through the final days of 2023 (12/28/23)
WEAU 13 First Alert Weather Forecast
Milder weather continues as we head through the final days of 2023
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
13 First Alert Forecast @ TEN
13 First Alert Weather: Mostly dry and remaining above average to round out 2023 (12/27/23)
13 First Alert Weather: Mostly dry and remaining above average to round out 2023 (12/27/23)