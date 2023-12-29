Temperatures remain above average through the holiday weekend with a chance for light snow

Cloud cover was dominant throughout the day, keeping temperatures confined to the 30s across Western Wisconsin. While the clouds remain in place this evening, skies are expected to clear out tonight as a large upper low to our south finally slides further east with an upper-level ridge building in overhead. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-20s. This final week of 2023 will wrap up with beautiful weather as sunshine prevails under the ridge with a plume of mild air working into the region. Our average highs this time of year are in the mid to upper 20s, and most places will see readings into the 40s!

A sunny and mild end to the week as high pressure takes hold (WEAU)

New Year’s Weekend will bring the return of gloomy weather as we watch a clipper-type low pressure system and associated cold front work through Wisconsin to the southeast on Saturday. A few flurries will be possible during the day under cloudy skies before an upper shortwave trough moves in at night with better chances for light snow. Most places can expect a half inch or less of accumulation, but locations north and east of Eau Claire may see up to inch of snow by Sunday morning. Besides some flurries, New Year’s Eve will dry out under mostly cloudy skies as high pressure builds into the Great Plains. Winds will become breezy from the north-northwest in front of the high with temperatures running colder but still above normal in the low to mid-30s over the holiday weekend. 2024 and January will be welcomed with plenty of sunshine on Monday as a ridge of high pressure dominates. The new year will start off above normal with highs around freezing. By Tuesday, a cold front will be approaching from the northwest with temperatures rising into the mid-30s under partly sunny skies. Our weather will stay unchanged through mid-week, though temperatures will be slightly cooler near 30.

