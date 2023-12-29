Things to do in Eau Claire for New Year’s

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Christmas is behind us and the New Year is ahead, coming on midnight on Sunday into Monday.

With it also come with many ways to ring in the New Year in Eau Claire.

“You can throw a rock and hit some very cool things to do. There’s a lot of first time events happening at new businesses. A lot of places doing their their part to make sure that New Year’s Eve is an exciting time to be in the Chippewa Valley,” said Benny Anderson with Visit Eau Claire. “2 Roots, which is the the new art gallery is having live music. The Plus is having an event.”

Other places with live music and deals on food and drink include: The Lakely at the Oxford Hotel, Helix in Altoona.

For the kids, there is the Noon Year’s Eve event at the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire.

The YMCA Sports Center is also hosting a New Year’s Party, but that one is on Friday at 5PM.

Anderson said this year had been good for events in general.

“We’re seeing a lot of our events are getting much bigger turnouts and much bigger support. And worse comes to worse if the event scene is not your your thing. There’s so many places that you can go and just have a quiet dinner out or, you know, a relaxing walk,” said Anderson.

If you are out late Sunday, the bars are expected to close later than 2 a.m. for the New Year’s holiday.

