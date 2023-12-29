Tips to get that New Year’s resolution to stick

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The new year will be here on Monday and with a new year comes New Year’s resolutions, and a Prevea Health Behavioral Care Therapist and an Eau Claire gym manager gave some tips to help make those resolutions stick.

With 2023 drawing to a close some people will be busy creating resolutions as they ring in the new year. Creating a resolution is a good start to creating a lasting goal, but sticking to that goal can be difficult. The Highland Fitness Gym Manager Kelly Remes said they see an uptick of people go to the gym at the start of the new year. However, the new surge of gym-goers doesn’t last.

“People are really good for the whole month of January and then starting February it starts tapering off a little bit,” Remes said

Prevea Health Behavioral Care Therapist, Jeni Gronemus, offered words of advice to stay on course. She said the first step is to make the resolution specific.

“Something that you can measure,” Gronemus said. “Something that gives you an end date.”

She said there are two factors people need to hone in on. Those are energy and focus.

“You are fighting habits,” Gronemus said. “You are fighting old things that you are trying to do differently. So, really focusing on looking at a three to four-week time period for giving your goal the starting point because that’s where we create that habit of a new change.”

When it comes to exercise-specific goals, Remes advises people to write their goals down and to utilize gym resources like group fitness classes and personal training to get the support they need.

“One thing that I see working as a wellness coach is many people have a harder time focusing on the positive,” Remes said. “What are you doing well? What are you doing right? I would say start each day with a good intention.”

Both Remes and Gronemus said peer support is an important tool for sticking to a resolution.

“Telling people what you’re working on and sharing those goals with people,” Gronemus said. “Checking in with them and giving them progress updates is a really important piece of maintaining a goal.”

For people who may not have set a serious resolution before, Gronemus recommends starting small and focusing on wherever you want to make a change in your life.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.