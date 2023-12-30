Chippewa Falls man arrested for suspicion of OWI - 7th offense

VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man was arrested for suspicion of OWI-7th offense in Lake Hallie Friday afternoon.

According to the Village of Lake Hallie Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop at 40th Avenue and Highway 124 around 2:40 p.m. The traffic stop was because the registered owner was showing a revoked driver’s license. Officers say when speaking to the driver, 51-year-old Shane Donaldson, they smelled intoxicants on the man’s breath and saw an open intoxicant in the vehicle. Donaldson also had an alcohol restriction of no greater than 0.02. Donaldson agreed to a field sobriety test and the preliminary breath test which showed a result of 0.09.

The Village of Lake Hallie Police Department is recommending charges of OWI-7th offense and operating while criminally revoked among others.

