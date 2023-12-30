Cloudy holiday weekend with light snow Saturday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Those hoping for a sunny end to the year will be disappointed, as clouds already started moving back in last night. Flurries are possible this afternoon and again Sunday afternoon, but a bit more snow is expected in between, this upcoming night.

Weekend Outlook (WEAU)

Freezing fog lingers for a bit this morning, creating some slick travel locally. Later this morning and into the afternoon, any fog should lift but clouds remain. A little wave of energy from the north could be enough to produce some flurries or light snow showers, but any accumulation is not expected this afternoon. Some light freezing drizzle is also possible. With the clouds and light winds from the north, temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, topping out around 32º in Eau Claire.

Day Planner Saturday (WEAU)

Tonight, an area of light snow moves in from the north. Snow should start quickly after midnight along US-8, and spread farther south during the overnight. As it does so, the snow showers will lose some of their steam. As a result, the higher snow totals are expected across our northern areas, where some could pick up over 1″ of snow. Farther south, accumulations of a trace to 1″ will be more common. This means that no big impacts on traffic are expected, and the snow should all have cleared the area by mid-morning on Sunday. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper-20s.

Snowfall Forecast (WEAU)

Sunday could still bring some flurries in the afternoon, but should be mostly dry with lingering cloud cover. North winds will start to increase, 10-15 mph, and temperatures will once again top out around the freezing mark. New Year’s Day will be dry again, as well as the rest of the first week of 2024. A mix of sun and clouds every day, with the best chance of more sunshine on Monday. Models are keeping the week mostly dry, but there are some uncertainties with small chances of light snow here and there. Temperatures hold steady throughout the week, mostly in the low-30s for highs.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.