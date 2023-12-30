Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration week on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (Gray News) – Controversial comedian Dave Chappelle ended his show early on Wednesday night in Florida after he spotted an audience member breaking his no-phone rule.

Chappelle was performing at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the second of his five shows between Christmas and New Years.

According to the Miami Herald, Chappelle reportedly noticed a fan near the front rows with a phone out.

The newspaper reported that Chappelle was angry and scolded the fan before leaving the stage and ending his set early.

Many fans paid over $100 per ticket to see the show.

The venue’s website says select events are “device and electronics free, per the artist’s request” and that phones and other devices are placed into locked pouches that are not opened until the end of the show.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic fire
Person dies in Sparta fire
Emma Smith
Teen charged with arson following fire at Sparta Walmart
Police Lights Generic
Dunn County daycare worker charged with possession of child pornography
Ambulance hit by vehicle
Ambulance hit by vehicle in Bloomer
Mayo announces top baby names of 2023

Latest News

A viral photo showed Scott Hosek standing at the front door of his nearly empty restaurant,...
Photo of restaurant owner waiting for customers goes viral
Singer Paula Abdul is suing former "American Idol" producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual...
Paula Abdul sues ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe for alleged sexual assaults
Weekend Story Slate Christmas
Cloudy holiday weekend with light snow Saturday night
The baby girl was steady on her feet and nursing shortly after birth.
Endangered zebra born on Christmas Day at Arizona zoo