Eau Claire South YMCA set to open

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A couple months ago, the YMCA announced it was buying Eau Claire Fitness, in the hopes of benefiting everyone involved.

The YMCA is set to open its new South wing, what used to be Eau Claire Fitness, located on Lorch Avenue near Fleet Farm.

“Our CEO, sat down with Laurie, who is the current owner of the Eau Claire Fitness, and they came to an agreement over the course of the last six months where Eau Claire Fitness will become part of our family,” Development and Communications Director, Jim Ignarski, said.

“We’re really excited about the move and really excited about having our members become part of the YMCA,” Owner of Eau Claire Fitness, Laurie Powers, said.

Ignarski said that nothing will change for Eau Claire Fitness Members.

“Eau Claire Fitness will actually just continue to operate the same way it is, but it will be operating as a branch of the YMCA. So everything will transition to the YMCA,” Ignarski said.

Both fitness centers will benefit from the move. Powers said it’s a great opportunity for everyone involved.

“They were excited about our location needing a bigger facility for their members, and they looked at us as a really great option. We looked at them as a really great option for us to change over to, because they were very involved in community and family, which we have really tried hard to foster and cultivate here at Eau Claire Fitness,” Powers said.

Powers said the deal is a good opportunity for members, and takes some stress off of her.

“I just turned 60 years old and I needed to have a little less weight on my shoulders moving forward in my life. And the YMCA just looked like a perfect fit for my community and my family for Eau Claire Fitness to move in to,” Powers said.

With both organizations combined, the YMCA will have 18,000 members in the Chippewa Valley.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.