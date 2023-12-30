A gloomy end to the year as snow moves in Saturday night with minor accumulations

This final week of 2023 wrapped up beautifully as sunshine prevailed with temperatures running 15 to 20 degrees above average in the low to mid-40s for much of Western Wisconsin. Eau Claire made it up to 45, putting us just within reach of today’s record at 47-degrees, set back in 1896. Clear skies remain in place tonight as a clipper-type low pressure system and associated cold front start to head our way from Southern Canada. With air temperatures forecast to cool down to our dew points in the low and mid-20s, areas of freezing fog are likely overnight and into early tomorrow morning. This may lead to a few slick spots, so keep that in mind if you’ll be out on the roads. The holiday weekend will start off on a gray note as mainly cloudy skies take hold with our storm system pushing through Wisconsin to the southeast. Increasing low-level moisture may allow for some flurries, snow showers, and/or freezing drizzle to develop, especially during the afternoon as temperatures only make it up around freezing. Once again, isolated slick spots can’t be ruled out. The main event will arrive tomorrow night, when an upper-level shortwave trough moves over the region with better dynamics in place to produce areas of scattered and widespread snow. Much of the activity will be light to moderate in intensity and should taper off by early Sunday morning. Total snow accumulations between a dusting and an inch can be expected, though slightly higher amounts may fall in our far northern counties with a slick start to the last day of December and 2023.

A clipper system moves through Wisconsin with clouds and snow chances (WEAU)

A few flurries may linger during the day on Sunday as cloud cover remains dominant with highs back above average in the low 30s. This will seal our fate in having the warmest December on record in Eau Claire! North winds will also turn breezy at 10-15 mph, making wind chill a bit of a factor. Looking ahead to the first days of January and 2024, our weather will turn quiet once again a ridge of high pressure takes control. The new week will start off with plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid-30s. A few more clouds will be present on Tuesday, however, as a cold front starts to build in from the north and west. We’ll find ourselves behind a surface high moving into the Southeastern United States, giving way to west-southwest winds as temperatures rise back into the mid-30s. Dry conditions will prevail through the latter half of next week, though it will turn slightly cooler with northwest flow returning. After achieving the low 30s mid-week, we’ll barely get out of the upper 20s on Thursday with temperatures forecast to rebound on Friday.

