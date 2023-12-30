Nationwide program reduces museum admission rates

Those with food assistance are now able to get museum admission at lower rates.
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a move aimed at fostering inclusivity and accessibility, the program, “Museums for All,” reduces admission prices for individuals receiving food assistance.

“It’s administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, or IMLS, and it encourages museums to offer discounted admissions to economically disadvantaged families. So around the nation, admission prices could be $0-$3, depending on the size of the museum,” Executive Director Carrie Ronnander said.

The discounted admission is available to SNAP, WIC, and Medicaid participants.

To receive the discounts, visitors need to let admission staff know they participate in one of those programs.

“The program really puts everybody at the same level. So you don’t focus on your socioeconomic status. Anybody who lives here should be able to come and see the museum if they want to come see it,” Ronnander said.

The Chippewa Valley Museum is just one of 1,200 museums nationwide who have implemented the program. Ronnander said everyone should get the chance to study history.

“As a history museum, we’re all about telling our regional past. So we want people to connect here. It’s a positive impact because kids get to say ‘this is my story. I can find my history in the museum, and my family’s history is here.’ Whether you are new arrivals or older arrivals, there’s always something in this place or something that you can connect to,” Ronnander said.

Ronnander said a museum visit can spark the development of new skills, interests, and creativity.

“This is a great place and we really want to be a museum that is for all, and reduce as many barriers as we can. And at the same time still function and support our own expenses,” Ronnander said.

General admission for the Chippewa Valley Museum is $5 a person, and $2 for those using the “Museums for All” program.

