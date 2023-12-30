Snow moves in tonight with minor accumulations leading to slick travel for New Year’s Eve

A clipper-type low pressure system and its associated cold front have been passing through to the southeast today, leading to overcast skies with areas of freezing drizzle this afternoon. As a result, temperatures have remained steady in the upper 20s and low 30s. The low will slowly pull away this evening as an upper-level shortwave trough moves over the region. While freezing drizzle will still be possible, periods of light to moderate snow are expected to develop tonight across Western Wisconsin as winds become breezy from the north-northwest. Some roads will likely become snow-covered, especially those that are untreated with areas of patchy ice as temperatures hold steady in the upper 20s and around 30. If you plan to be out overnight through tomorrow morning, be sure to exercise caution and allow extra time to reach your destination. Snow accumulations of a dusting up to an inch will be possible with slightly higher amounts not out of the question in our far northern counties. New Year’s Eve will start off with lingering snow showers before we dry out during the afternoon with just a few isolated flurries under mostly cloudy skies. We’ll have breezy winds from the north with highs only reaching back up to around freezing. Wind chill values will make it feel like we’re in the upper teens and low 20s much of the day.

Low pressure moves away as high pressure starts to take hold over the region (WEAU)

As we ring in 2024 tomorrow night, quiet weather will stick around with skies gradually clearing out as surface high pressure pushes southward across the Great Plains, while an upper ridge works in from the west. This will set us up for plenty of sunshine to kick off the new year and January on Monday as temperatures climb back above average to the mid-30s. By late Monday night and into Tuesday, a cold front will build in from the northwest, sliding through during the day with winds turning breezy at 10-15 mph from the west-northwest. It’ll be mainly cloudy with temperatures climbing back into the mid-30s. Cloud cover will linger on Wednesday with a pocket of cooler air moving in as an upper shortwave trough swings through the state. Breezy conditions will stay, but our stretch of dry weather looks to continue as readings make it up to 30. On Thursday, high pressure will move south of Wisconsin, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures back around 30 in light south-southwest flow. Uncertainty then enters the forecast heading into the first weekend of January as forecast guidance is hinting at the possibility of an upper low moving in from the west. There are differences with respect to the track, and that will largely play into whether we see any precipitation. For now, we’ll keep an eye on it with mostly cloudy skies expected Saturday and highs back in the low 30s.

