SportScene 13 for Friday, December 29th (Part 1)

By Philip Choroser
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Holiday basketball tournaments wrapped up around the Chippewa Valley Friday night.

In boys basketball, Eau Claire North defeated La Crosse Logan in overtime, Altoona took down Arcadia, and McDonell prevailed over Athens.

In girls prep basketball action, McDonell squared off with Athens, Regis battled Luck, Eau Claire North took on D.C. Everest, Chippewa Falls topped Holmen, and Rice Lake defeated Baldwin-Woodville.

WIAC basketball returned to action as UW-Eau Claire took on Berea and UW-Stout squared off with Babson.

