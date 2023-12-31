Children’s Museum of Eau Claire hosts Noon Years Eve

The annual celebration ended with a balloon drop.
The annual celebration ended with a balloon drop.(weau)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Dec. 31, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Noon Year’s Eve celebration, tailored for the youngest members of the community, was hosted by the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire.

Interim CEO, Mike Lee, said the purpose behind the celebration is so families can celebrate the holidays together.

“It’s an opportunity for kids to to celebrate the coming New year, celebrate the past year, and not have to worry about bedtime as much,” Lee said.

“We’re always looking for things to do for families, for kids. Grown ups historically do all kinds of stuff on New Year’s Eve. And the kids don’t have as much and they have to go to bed. So this is a way for the kids to be able to celebrate the new Year, realize that it is a significant event and be able to have fun and to celebrate. Going from the old year to the new,” Programs Manager, Lexie Newman, said.

With such a big celebration, Lee said the planning behind everything was hectic, but also a joy to do.

“We spent a lot of time blowing up balloons, getting the activities ready, getting volunteers in place and our staff on board during the holiday season. And we’ve had a busy week with school being out too, so it’s been a really fun week,” Lee said.

And the fun persists. Newman said the celebration is a wonderful way for kids to chat about the past year.

“We want to celebrate togetherness, changes, being able to reflect, looking back and anticipate and celebrate, looking forward. It’s just a way to bring focus to that and celebrate on a really dark, dreary part of the year,” Newman said.

Noon Years Eve included making noisemakers, bejeweling crafts, a dance party, as well as a balloon drop and bubble wrap popping at noon on Sunday.

