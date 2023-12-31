Flying Eagles Ski Club hosts free ski lessons

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local ski club is carving a path for youngsters of all ages to experience the thrill of the slopes.

The Flying Eagles Ski Club is sliding into the new year by providing free ski lessons to kids around the area.

The Eau Claire based club has provided lessons to kids for years, using tons of donated skis for kids and families to use.

Club President, Nathon Kuehl, said it’s a great way for kids to learn to love the outdoors.

“This is 100% just to get kids outside. We want people to be off their tablets, obviously away from the screens, and enjoy Mother Nature,” Kuehl said.

Due to the lack of snow, the club created their own, so they can keep their annual event going strong.

