Investigation ensues after fire breaks out in machine shed

NORTH OF SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire broke out North of Sparta, Wisconsin.

The Sparta Area Fire District responded to a call about a reported machine shed fire, Saturday afternoon, at around 4:32 P.M.

The shed was fully engulfed by the time officials arrived, according to Chief Mike Arnold.

There were no injuries reported, and the fire did not catch on other, nearby buildings.

According to officials, lost in the fire were a tractor, ATV, a boat, a trailer, and various tools.

An area of origin has been found, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The amount of money lost is not available at this time. However, the building was insured.

The fire was called in by a passerby.

