Starting off the new year with dry weather and seasonable temperatures

Our weather turned much quieter this afternoon as an upper trough departed the region with cloud cover sticking around. Air temperatures have been holding steady in the upper 20s and low 30s, though it has felt like we’re in the upper teens and low 20s with a breezy north wind much of the day. High pressure will be moving southward over the Great Plains tonight with skies expected to gradually clear out locally. Winds will diminish as they shift from the north to the west overnight. Depending on how quick the clearing occurs, temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the upper teens and low 20s. As we head into New Year’s Day tomorrow, clouds will give way to some sunshine as the surface high moves well to the south while an upper-level ridge builds in from the west. January and 2024 will be starting out much like how we are finishing out this year with temperatures back above average in the low 30s.

High pressure over the south leads to some sunshine returning in Western Wisconsin (WEAU)

A piece of upper energy will work in from the northwest tomorrow night, bringing increasing cloud cover late as a cold front also slides down from Canada. This will pass through southward during the day on Tuesday with overcast skies, and even the chance for some areas of freezing drizzle or flurries. Winds will turn breezy from the west-northwest with most places seeing readings around the freezing mark. Cloud cover sticks around mid-week, though we may see a peek or two of sunshine with isolated flurries remaining possible. The next high pressure system will then drop out of Canada and to our west at night, leading to mostly clear skies and light to calm winds. This will translate to a cold start out the door Thursday with most places likely plummeting into the low and mid-teens. Our typically colder valley spots may even have readings in the single digits. From there, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds as the high drifts to our south and east during the day with temperatures topping out near 30. On Friday, a low pressure system and associated cold front will be located just off to the northwest, while a second system organizes across the Southwestern United States. It is still very early to determine what could be the outcome as we move into next weekend with differences in the timing and track among most recent forecast guidance. That said, scattered snow showers do look possible on Saturday with cloudy skies and temperatures around 30. We’ll continue watching things in the days ahead, and give you the first alert to any probable changes.

