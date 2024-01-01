Chippewa Figure Skating Club raises money for Hope Village

Figure skating
Figure skating
By Eleanor Bland
Published: Jan. 1, 2024
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Through twists and turns on the ice, The Chippewa Figure Skating Club laced up their skates to support a special cause.

This year they’re raising money for Hope Village, a low-income program that offers temporary housing for those who need it.

“We all came together as high schoolers and communicated what we were going to do for our cause, and we all came up with Hope Village. When we had all our causes lined up, I think it was the one that needed the most, and I’m happy to support it,” said Brynn Bauman, one of the ice skaters.

For over 20 years, The club has done a showcase to support local organizations.

Club members say Hope Village was the obvious choice this year.

“This cause is important for us to do because it helps support Hope Village and donate money to them, to help them expand and get food and shelter to supply for those people that need it at a lower cost,” said Brynn.

Brynn Bauman, one of the skaters says the exhibition also helps them prepare for competitions.

“It’s an opportunity for everybody to see what we work on and what we do during the year and to just show it out on the ice. We work on a variety of things.”

The club plans to match the amount of donations made, member of the board and Figure Skating President, Amy Bauman says its a gesture of good faith to support other local non-profits.

“I think anything that we as skaters can do as a club to do is to support the community. As important as we are also a nonprofit community organization ourselves. So we recognize the importance of that,” said Amy.

The money raised will help Hope Village with their plans to build 28 units of affordable housing, which will consist of 3 apartments and 5 duplexes.

Following the event... A free skate was offered to the community in honor of National Ice Skating Month.

The club will also have their spring show in the beginning of April.

