Grant Co. 91-year-old couple receives hundreds of cards for New Year’s Day wedding anniversary

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT CO., Wis. (WMTV) -A 91-year-old husband and wife near Blue River have received more than 200 cards from well-wishers across the country to mark their big day.

Dick and Betty Grant married 71 years ago on New Year’s Day. To ring in the new year and celebration of another year of marriage, complete strangers inundated the two with cards following an appeal from their youngest daughter, Becky, in early December.

Dick and Betty on their wedding day, 71 years ago on New Year's Day.
Dick and Betty on their wedding day, 71 years ago on New Year's Day.(Becky Grant)

Becky wanted to make this year’s anniversary “extra special” after nearly losing her mom to a mid-summer stroke.

She first reached out to those at her place of work as well as WMTV15 in early December, but was left stunned when hundreds of cards for her parents started arriving.

A smiling Betty Grant on her 71st wedding anniversary Jan. 1.
A smiling Betty Grant on her 71st wedding anniversary Jan. 1.(Becky Grant)

The cards, have, and continue to, come in from Wisconsin, Iowa, Florida, Tennessee, Illinois, Texas, New Mexico, Indiana, California and Washington, to name a few.

Betty said the secret to 71 years of marriage? Is “respecting each other”, and Dick agreed.

Two hundred cards and Dick “guaranteed” there would be more to come.

Becky said her father didn’t want to be on camera but said to not mistake that decision for him not “LOVING” all the cards.

Dick Grant delving into the hundreds of cards sent by well-wishers from across the country.
Dick Grant delving into the hundreds of cards sent by well-wishers from across the country.(Becky Grant)

HOW TO SEND A CARD TO DICK AND BETTY GRANT:

Betty requests that you send any and all cards to her home in Brooklyn. She will make sure her parents receive.

Dick and Betty Grant

c/o Becky Grant

424 Juniper St.

Brooklyn, WI 53521

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls man arrested for suspicion of OWI - 7th offense
The building is insured and no dollar loss is available at this time.
Investigation ensues after fire breaks out in machine shed
A Florida man is accused of attempting to take a 4-year-old child away from their family at...
Man accused of attempting to kidnap 4-year-old child at Walmart
Just a few weeks ago, Cindy Mullins was living a pretty standard life as a wife, mom of two...
Kidney stone leads to mom needing all 4 limbs amputated: ‘I’m just so happy to be alive’
A neighbor is being called a hero for helping a woman and her son escape a domestic violence...
‘He was trying to get them’: Neighbor helps woman and her son escape abusive man

Latest News

A Durand man is dead after his car rolled over.
One dead after crash in Buffalo County
The Cordova Fire Protection District is the recipient of $350,000 as part of the Fire Truck...
No one hurt after La Crosse fire
Scammers are targeting your New Year’s resolutions
Local Children's Museum Hosts Noon Year's Eve Bash
Local Children's Museum Hosts Noon Year's Eve Bash