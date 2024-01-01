No one hurt after La Crosse fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt in a cooking fire in an apartment in La Crosse Sunday night.

The La Crosse Fire Department was called to a structure fire at around 8:45 p.m. on Rose Street.

Crews found light smoke coming out of an apartment when they arrived. The fire started on the stove from cooking and was extinguished before crews arrived.

Four residents were home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused minor smoke and moderate water damage.

On the scene were LCFD Fire Investigators, Red Cross, La Crosse Police Department and Tri-State Ambulance.

