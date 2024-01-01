One dead after crash in Buffalo County

A Durand man is dead after his car rolled over.
A Durand man is dead after his car rolled over.
By Heather Knox
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Durand man is dead after his car rolled over on State Hwy 25.

According to a news release, a 31-year-old man from Durand is dead after his car rolled over on State Highway 25 near Thibodeau Road in the town of Nelson, Wis.

On Jan. 1 at about 5:10 a.m., the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a report of a single-passenger car rollover.

When emergency crews arrived, they found that the 31-year-old man who had been driving was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the car was traveling northbound along State Highway 25 when it crossed the centerline, went into the opposite ditch, and struck an embankment for a driveway, causing the car to rollover.

